SIR final roll: Mamata fears deletion of 1.2 cr voters, vows to continue fight

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed apprehension that at least 1.20 crore voters’ names may be deleted when the Election Commission of India (ECI) publishes the final electoral roll on February 28 under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).



Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of multiple projects from her Bhawanipore Constituency, Banerjee said 58 lakh names had already been omitted in the first phase of the SIR exercise. She alleged that further deletions were taking place “secretly” in the name of logical discrepancies.

“SIR is going on. I am so unhappy that the names of 58 lakh voters were deleted initially. After that, names are being deleted secretly in the name of logical discrepancies. If 20 lakh dead voters are counted, a total of 1.20 crore names may be removed,” she said.

The Chief Minister said she had moved the Supreme Court over the issue of alleged large-scale deletions and claimed that despite the court’s order, the poll panel continued issuing fresh directives through WhatsApp.

“I want justice. I don’t want to see whether those citizens left out of the rolls are (voters of) the TMC, Congress, CPI(M) or the BJP. I am against the deletion of anyone’s name... It does not matter to me whether the victims are Hindus or Muslims, or members of any other community. I will pray for them, stand by them and fight for them,” Banerjee asserted.

On the development front, Banerjee inaugurated 146 projects worth Rs 390 crore and laid foundation stones for 70 additional projects estimated at Rs 455 crore.

She launched mother-child hubs in several hospitals and distributed Sabuj Sathi cycles to 12.56 lakh students at a cost of Rs 507 crore. She also inaugurated the newly constructed Tollygunge fire station building and flagged off advanced vehicles, ladders, four compact hydraulic platforms and 100 fire-dousing bikes. Around 100 AC CNG buses and 20 non-CNG buses under the transport department were also inaugurated.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a six-storey minority cultural development centre in New Town on HIDCO land, which will house an exhibition hall, training and knowledge centre, meeting hall and canteen. She said people from Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Jain and Persian communities would benefit, adding she would contribute Rs 1 crore from her own funds for the project.

A 100-bedded hostel for labourers from hilly regions will also come up in Siliguri at a cost of Rs 15.24 crore. Banerjee laid the foundation stone for this project as well. She also laid foundation stones for a Jain Manastambha and the Sant Kutia Gurudwara Gate.

Underscoring her outreach to all communities, she said: “I understand Gujarati, Assamese, Odia etc. Some words are different, but the warmth, love and bonding are the same; the spirit is the same.”