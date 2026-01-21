SIR fear: Two deaths reported in Murshidabad, Purulia

Kolkata: Two deaths in West Bengal have been linked by families to anxiety triggered by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, raising serious questions about the psychological impact of the process.

In Murshidabad, 52-year-old Akshat Ali Mondal reportedly died after suffering extreme mental stress following the receipt of an SIR notice. According to his family, the notice contained incorrect information, claiming that Mondal had more than six children and asking him to appear for a hearing where in reality he had five sons.

Mondal lived with his wife and one son in Nawdapara village, while his other sons were working outside the state. His wife, Sarifa Bibi, said he became deeply worried about arranging documents and bringing his children back for the hearing. Within days of receiving the notice, his health deteriorated rapidly, and he died at a local hospital. Locals and panchayat representatives alleged that administrative errors and lack of clarity caused unnecessary fear.

A similar tragedy was reported from Purulia district, where a young man, Debraj Orang, allegedly died by suicide after being overwhelmed by fear related to the SIR process. His family claimed he was under severe mental pressure over possible exclusion from the voter list and the uncertainty surrounding hearings and documentation.