SIR: Election officials collect documents from Amartya Sen’s ancestral home

Kolkata: Election officials on Friday visited Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen’s residence at Bolpur in Birbhum district and collected the requisite documents in connection with the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state, a family member said.

The officials visited ‘Pratichi’, Sen’s ancestral home, and collected the economist’s Aadhaar card, voter identity card number, the death certificate of his mother, Amita Sen, and a letter in which Sen authorised his cousin,

Shantabhanu Sen, to appear for the SIR-related hearing in his absence.

“The officials from the Election Commission collected Prof Sen’s Aadhaar card, voter identity card number, and the death certificate of his mother, Amita Sen.

They also took the letter in which Prof Sen authorised his cousin Shantabhanu to appear for the hearing,” one of Sen’s family members told a news agency.

On the 2026 SIR draft electoral list, his name appears as Part 274, Serial 169, under the Prabasi Bharatiya (non-resident) category.