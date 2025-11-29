SIR: ECI portal lets voters check digitisation status

Kolkata: As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision cycle, the Election Commission of India has enabled both offline submission and online filing of the Enumeration Form.

The online facility is available on the voters.eci.gov.in portal. Individuals opting for the digital route must sign up or log in using a mobile number, a captcha code and OTP authentication. After accessing the dashboard, the “Fill Enumeration Form” section opens an online version of the form.

Those who have already submitted their SIR/Enumeration Form—either online or through their Booth Level Officer - can check whether their details have been digitised. The status can be verified on the same portal under “Fill Enumeration Form”.

Once logged in, the system displays the name of the user at the top.

Entering the EPIC number in the search box triggers a status check. If the form has been uploaded, a message appears stating that the form has already been submitted along with the mobile number used during submission. If a blank form appears instead, it indicates that the submitted form has not yet been digitised by the system or uploaded by the BLO.