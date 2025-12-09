SIR: EC warns of stern action for submitting forged docus or IDs

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC), on Tuesday, warned against forging government documents or IDs during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, reiterating that such attempts will attract strict legal action. In a written statement, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office cautioned that offenders will face prosecution under the law, including imprisonment and fines.

According to the Commission, Section 337 of the BNS, 2023, provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine for forging crucial documents like voter and Aadhaar cards, birth, marriage or death certificates, court records, government office documents, certificates issued by public servants, or powers of attorney.

The CEO’s office made it clear that any such offence committed during the SIR process will attract the same level of punishment. There have been allegations that some individuals create forged IDs or list unrelated persons as parents to obtain voter cards. The EC has already begun using artificial intelligence (AI) to scan voter details, including names and photographs, to identify discrepancies. The system will detect forged documents as well as impersonation and infiltration attempts.

Meanwhile, the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of South 24-Parganas has showcaused two BLOs associated with booth number 94 under Baruipur East Assembly Constituency.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) in charge of the concerned booth have also been showcaused.

According to sources, the BLO of a booth was removed on November 4 for breaching protocol, but the BLO’s signature later appeared on enumeration forms dated November 25. The Commission also received complaints that the same BLO continued collecting multiple forms even after being replaced.

When asked, the newly appointed BLO said the removed BLO had collected some forms for her due to her health issues — an explanation the Commission found unsatisfactory.

As per the state CEO’s office, over 57 lakh forms are uncollectible statewide, including more than 24 lakh dead voters and over 19 lakh shifted voters. According to the state CEO office, over 57 lakh forms are uncollectible in the state, of which over 24 lakh are dead voters. The number of shifted voters stands at over 19 lakh. Over 7.64 lakh enumeration (99.75%) forms digitised in the state.