SIR: EC seeks FIR against 4 Bengal poll officials, orders compliance with SC directions

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to strictly comply with the Supreme Court’s (SC) order on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while also seeking registration of an FIR against four election officials for alleged manipulation of the voter list in Baruipur East Assembly Constituency.



In a notification dated January 21, the Commission directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure implementation of the SC’s January 19 order on the SIR exercise.

The notification laid down arrangements for submission of documents and conduct of hearings at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, public places in every taluka, Block offices at the sub-divisional level, and ward offices in urban areas. The state government was instructed to provide adequate manpower to the Chief Electoral Officer, while District Collectors and Superintendents of Police were directed to deploy sufficient staff and forces and ensure that no law and order issues arise during the process.

The Commission warned of strict action in case of non-compliance.

Separately, the Commission wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty seeking initiation of an FIR against two Electoral Registration Officers, one Assistant AERO and a data entry operator from the Baruipur East Constituency, over alleged voter list manipulation. It directed the state to submit a detailed action taken report within 72 hours, by 5 pm on January 24.

In its letter, the Commission sought an explanation for the failure to comply with its earlier instructions and asked which competent authority was responsible for the non-compliance. The poll body had earlier directed the concerned District Election Officers to lodge an FIR. However, Nabanna had informed the Commission that the four officials had been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated, while seeking additional time before filing the FIR. The state later again approached the Commission, defending the officials and urging that they not be subjected to severe punishment for what it described as a minor offence. The Commission, however, remained firm and reiterated its demand for criminal action, signalling a tougher stance on violations during the revision of electoral rolls.