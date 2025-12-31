‘SIR death’: Plaint filed against CEC, Bengal CEO

Kolkata: The family of an 82-year-old voter from Purulia, Durjan Majhi, has filed a police complaint against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Bengal’s CEO Manoj Agarwal, alleging that the stress of attending a SIR hearing contributed to his death.

Majhi, who lived in Choutala village, was listed in the 2002 voter rolls, received a hearing notice on December 25 despite having already completed the necessary formalities. Concerned about reaching the hearing on time, he left home on Tuesday; his body was later found near railway tracks about three hours later.

Block TMC President Manoj Saha and local political leaders visited the family and claimed Majhi was summoned “to harass him,” prompting the FIR against top electoral officials. The SIR process — aimed at updating electoral lists before upcoming elections — has been controversial in Bengal, with reports of multiple elderly individuals dying amid the rollout.

Another elderly man, Bimal Shee (750), from Ramnagar, East Midnapore, was found dead in his room after he was called for a hearing. He was extremely anxious as his name was not present in the 2002 voters roll