SIR concerns: Mamata likely to hold rally in Thakurnagar on Nov 25

Kolkata: With apprehensions doing a round among the Matua community that they may be affected due to ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a rally in the Matua heartland Thakurnagar on November 25.

She may also hold a foot march in North 24-Parganas’ Thakurnagar and send out political messages while addressing the community, sources said. She has already warned that the fall of the Narendra Modi government would be “inevitable” if even a single eligible voter was deleted from Bengal’s rolls during the SIR conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Since the announcement of SIR in Bengal by the ECI, a section of the Matua community has protested under the leadership of Mamata Bala Thakur, the Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress. They held a hunger strike in Thakurbari for 13 days demanding the scrapping of the SIR process. Banerjee had earlier made it clear that no Matuas can be pushed back to Bangladesh.

Chief Minister’s visit to Matua belt gained momentum after Mamata Bala Thakur held a closed-door meeting with party’s organisational district chairperson of Bongaon and Habra MLA Jyotipriya Mallick. The leaders during the meeting deliberated on the anxieties among the community triggered by the SIR. Following the closed-door meeting, Thakur had confirmed that the Chief Minister might come to Bongaon soon.

On November 17, the strike was scheduled to be withdrawn, following Abhishek Banerjee’s request. However, a few minutes before it was scheduled to be withdrawn, Mamata Bala fainted due to ill-health following which the strike was called off the same day.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has already written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing that the entire process of SIR is

structurally unsound. She also highlighted several issues, including the multiple suicides that occurred in the state, following SIR.

Mamata, accompanied by her party’s national general secretary Abhishek earlier this month, led thousands of supporters through the streets of Kolkata. They spearheaded Trinamool Congress’s protest against SIR of electoral rolls. Both the leaders raised questions over the “hasty” implementation of SIR in Bengal. Trinamool Congress alleged that the process is being used “selectively to delete names” from marginalised communities.