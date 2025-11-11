SIR: CEO issues guidelines to avoid voter list deletion over form errors

Kolkata: Amid concerns that errors in enumeration forms could lead to voter list deletions, the state CEO’s office has issued guidelines on steps to take if any mistake occurs while filling them out.

If an error or overwriting occurs while filling out the form, the voter should sign beside the correction. As each form carries a unique QR code, replacements cannot be issued. Two copies are provided — the cleaner one should be submitted to the BLO, while the other should be kept by the voter.

“The total number of electors in Bengal being 7.66 crore, it is impossible to issue duplicate enumeration forms,” said an EC official.

According to the Representation of the People Act, electoral rolls in West Bengal are maintained in three languages — Bengali, English, and in some areas, Hindi. Voters may fill out the form in any of these languages without issue. However, using Bengali or English is preferable, as it will be easier to cross-check names later when the final rolls are published, especially in areas where the roll is not published in Devanagari script (Hindi).

There are no strict guidelines about ink colour, but blue or black ink is recommended for clarity and legibility.

The CEO’s office has further advised that citizens should attach a colour photograph with a white or blue background to ensure clarity and not to use black and-white photographs.

Amid numerous voter queries on establishing family linkage in forms, the poll panel clarified that only blood relations—such as father, mother, or paternal/maternal grandfather—are valid. If any of these relatives’ names appear on the voter list, applicants can use them for linkage along with age and address proof.

The SIR of electoral rolls is underway across Bengal, with 5.85 lakh enumeration forms distributed till 6 pm on Monday.