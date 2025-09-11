SIR cannot be done in 2-3 months, says Mamata, accuses BJP of political vendetta

Darjeeling: “It is impossible to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in two or three months before elections in Bengal, just to satisfy the BJP. It will take at least two to three years,” stated Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, talking to media persons at Uttarkanya, the mini secretariat in Siliguri.

The Chief Minister, though abstaining from commenting directly, definitely smelt a rat. When asked by media persons on whether she felt that SIR before the Bengal election is a conspiracy, Banerjee stated: “The matter is sub judice. I will not comment, but my smile is enough.”

The Chief Minister, on a tour of North Bengal, held a Press conference on Wednesday. “SIR was last conducted in West Bengal in 2002. It had taken two to three years then. Is it possible to make a voter list in two or three months? The Election Commission should not frame policies based on what the BJP says. They should never be a party to politics. Their task is to protect and strengthen democracy. If they do not fulfill this task, time will tell. A case is pending in the Supreme Court on this issue,” stated Banerjee.

“I have asked the DMs to start Aadhaar card camps through Duare Sarkar. Get your Aadhaar cards. If you don’t have it, they will carry out the NRC and strike out names. I don’t trust them,” stated the Chief Minister.

Earlier during the day, the Chief Minister attended a state government scheme distribution programme at the ABPC Maidan in Jalpaiguri.

Addressing the massive gathering, she pulled up the states where Bengalis were being labelled ‘Bangladeshis’ and forcefully being pushed back to Bangladesh.

“Bangla will rule Bengal, Delhi will not. We want Bengal to remain as Bengal. We will not allow it to be turned into Gujarat. We don’t want a double-engine government. The public is the best driver,” remarked Banerjee.

She stated that in Bengal, all languages are respected. “Why then is there a problem with the Bengali language?

We will continue speaking in Bengali. Many migrant workers are being tortured for speaking in Bengali. I say speak more in Bengali. I will also see what they can do and to what extent they can go. They are sending notices from Assam to our residents in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. They are pushing back our people just because they are speaking in Bengali. They are not even sparing tribal women,” stated the Chief Minister.

She further stated that Bengal has already brought back 24,000 migrant workers and their families. “We also have 1.5 crore workers from other states working here. We do not misbehave with them and they receive all kinds of benefits. But why should you assault and chase away our people working in the Double-Engine States?” questioned Banerjee. She stated that Bengalis were being hated because without Bengal, there could be no freedom struggle. “The British were compelled. Kolkata was the capital then, and since they were unable to tackle us, they shifted it to Delhi. We will not submit or bow down,” retorted Banerjee. The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre has stopped Bengal’s funds.

“The whole country is marred by floods this year. Both North and South Bengal are suffering. This year there has been incessant rainfall, but the DVC also releases water without control. We have told the Centre that Bengal should be made a member of the Indo-Bhutan River Commission so that we can coordinate. Bengal witnesses floods caused by rivers from Sikkim, Nepal, Bhutan, Bihar and Jharkhand being in spate. We want our neighbours to stay well, but not at the cost of us remaining submerged. To control floods, the Centre allocates funds for Assam, but nothing is allotted for Bengal. They have even shifted the Ganga Flood Control office from Kolkata to Patna,” alleged the Chief Minister. “I am insulted every day because I am from Bengal, but I tolerate it because I know that if I were not here tomorrow, the thieves would steal everything. They will turn Bengal into another Gujarat,” stated Banerjee.