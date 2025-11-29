SIR: Another BLO dies in Bengal

Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO), Jakir Hossain, from Khargram, Murshidabad, died on Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack, with his family alleging that relentless work pressure linked to the ongoing Summary Revision process may have triggered the fatal collapse.

The deceased had been engaged in door-to-door verification, form collecting, and digitisation tasks— duties that several BLOs across the state describe as increasingly strenuous due to technical glitches and strict deadlines.

Family members said he had been working late into the night for several days, often skipping rest because of mounting targets. Despite repeatedly complaining of chest discomfort and exhaustion, he continued reporting for duty, fearing departmental repercussions. He collapsed suddenly at home and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His relatives argue that the stress of continuous SIR-related tasks directly contributed to his deteriorating health.

Another BLO has been hospitalised after falling ill on Friday, with family alleging that relentless SIR-related workload pushed him to physical and mental exhaustion. The ailing BLO, Basudev Pramanik (55)- head teacher of a primary school in Magarhat, South 24-Parganas, is currently hospitalised.

This incident marks the fourth BLO death in West Bengal during the current SIR cycle, intensifying concerns about field-level working conditions. According to reports compiled by worker associations, the total number of deaths linked to SIR-related pressure has now risen to 33. Many have allegedly succumbed to cardiac arrests or health complications aggravated by excessive workload and extended duty hours.