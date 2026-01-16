SIR: After BLOs, 9 micro observers submit resignations in Farakha

Kolkata: After more than 200 BLOs submitted their resignations, nine micro observers also resigned in Farakka, leading to a temporary disruption in the hearing process.

On Wednesday, the Farakka BDO office was vandalised, and on the same day, more than 200 BLOs submitted their resignations. A day later, nine micro observers also submitted their resignations, though there is no official information on whether these were accepted.

Amid this, the resignations have virtually collapsed the system. On Thursday, no SIR hearing took place, making the process more problematic for citizens.

Local BDO Junayed Ahmed said: “As the micro observers have not appeared today, it is not possible to continue the hearing process.”

The BLOs cited procedural confusion, frequent changes in instructions, and fear of wrongful deletion of genuine voters’ names as reasons behind their resignations.

The vandalisation of the BDO office was due to agitation over the SIR hearing process, during which two micro observers and one AERO were reportedly injured. The BDO has lodged an FIR with Farakka Police Station, and five miscreants have been arrested so far.

Taking note of these incidents, the Election Commission has requested the DGP of West Bengal, SPNO, ADG (Law & Order), and the District Magistrate and DEO of Murshidabad to ensure “foolproof safety and security of all officers and staff involved in discharging duties in connection with SIR 2026”.