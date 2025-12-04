SIR: ‘98.84% of enumeration forms digitised so far in state’

Kolkata: An estimated 98.84 per cent of the filled enumeration forms have been digitised till Thursday afternoon during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal, the Election Commission said.

Bengal thus occupied the fourth spot among the states and Union territories in terms of digitisation of enumeration forms, trailing behind Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and Goa, which recorded 100, 99.81 and 99.16 per cent, respectively, according to the EC.

The data of 7,57,46,895 distributed forms, which is 98.84 per cent of the total numbers, were digitised till Thursday afternoon. A total of 7,66,02,360 enumeration forms were distributed till now which is 99.95 per cent of the total electorate, the EC said.

The distribution of enumeration forms—which began on November 4—will continue till December 11 instead of December 4, the draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16.