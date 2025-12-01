SIR: 96.37% digitisation done; deadline extended till Dec 11

Kolkata: West Bengal has recorded significant progress in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision Phase II, with near-complete distribution and high digitisation of Enumeration Forms. According to the latest Election Commission bulletin, the state has distributed 7,65,62,486 forms, achieving 99.90% coverage across all Assembly segments.

Digitisation has also advanced steadily, with 7,38,57,023 forms already processed — 96.37 per cent of the total distributed. This places West Bengal among the better-performing states in terms of both ground-level coverage and backend data processing.

The Election Commission has meanwhile extended the overall SIR timeline. The enumeration period will now continue until December 11, instead of the earlier December 4. Consequently, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 16, revised from December 9.

Citizens may file claims and objections until January 15, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 14, a week later than the earlier deadline of February 7.