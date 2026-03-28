SIR: 9 TMC leaders’ names still ‘under adjudication’; Shashi Panja, Kajol Sheikh’s names cleared; Ex-MP dropped from list

Kolkata: The names of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections have been cleared by judicial officers, according to the second supplementary list published on Friday night. Shashi Panja, contesting from the Shyampukur Assembly seat in North Kolkata, and Kajol Sheikh, contesting from the Hasan Assembly seat in Birbhum, both feature in the updated list.

Panja had earlier been summoned for a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, and her name was absent from the final voter list published on February 28. Neither Panja nor Sheikh figured in the first supplementary list released on March 21.

The Trinamool Congress, on Friday, wrote to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, stating that 11 of its candidates are under scrutiny by judicial officers. In the letter, senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya warned that delays in resolving these cases could complicate the nomination process. She urged that the matters be prioritised and disposed of expeditiously.

With the names of Panja and Sheikh being cleared, another nine Trinamool Congress nominees are still ‘under adjudication”.

These include Ghulam Rabanni from Goalpokhor, Md. Najrul Islam from Mothabari, Nur Alam from Samsherganj, Dr Abdul Aziz from Lalgola, Shahina Mumtaz from Nowda, Sirsanya Bandyopadhyay from Uttarpara, Swati Khandoker from Chanditala, and Anisur Rahman from Deganga.

Meanwhile, the name of a former Member of Parliament from West Bengal, Tarun Mondal, has been dropped from the voter list following the release of the second supplementary list.

Mondal, who was elected in 2009 from Jaynagar in South 24-Parganas with the support of the Congress–Trinamool alliance and represents the SUCI party, found his name shifted from the “under consideration” category to the list of exclusion.

A resident of the South Howrah Assembly Constituency, his name had been listed under Booth No. 279 before being removed. However, the name of his wife, Mahua Mondal, whose name was also under adjudication, has been cleared.

Mondal met the State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal on Saturday and submitted a memorandum along with multiple supporting documents.

“I was a Member of the Parliament and a teacher. I have extensive documents like records of my government service, pension, and tenure as an MP. If my name is removed, then I can understand the condition of the common people,” he said.

Mondal has also sent letters along with documents to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the process.

The state CEO claimed that all decisions regarding such exclusion will be taken up by the tribunal.