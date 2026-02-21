SIR: 7 plaints filed against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Kolkata: In a major development over alleged harassment of people during the SIR procedure, seven complaints were filed at the Jibantala Police Station against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Commission is deliberately harassing genuine voters and attempting to delete the names of such legitimate voters.



On Friday, the complainants, residents of Canning East Assembly Constituency, accompanied by local MLA Shaukat Molla, went to the Jibantala Police Station. There, they filed seven complaints against Kumar, alleging that despite submitting all required documents for the revision process, the Commission is deliberately summoning them for hearings multiple times.

The complainants reportedly alleged that although their names appear in the 2002 voter list and they have submitted duly filled enumeration forms, the EC is harassing them by requiring them to attend hearings. As the CEC, Kumar is responsible for the entire matter.

Supporting the claims made by the complainants, Molla alleged that the EC is functioning at the behest of the BJP. He further alleged that in his Assembly Constituency, over 30,000 people were summoned for hearings despite having filled the enumeration forms with links to their parents and families.