Sinthi More: One dead after tanker explodes

Kolkata: A man was killed after an oil tanker exploded while it was getting dismantled near Sinthi More on Friday morning.

Police have registered a suo motu case on charges of causing death by negligence, negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and negligent conduct with respect to machinery and started a probe.

According to sources, on Friday around 8 am, an empty oil tanker fitted on a chassis of a gods vehicle was getting dismantled by two labourers at the Hazra Market area near Sinthi More. Suddenly, an explosion took place and both the labourers suffered multiple injuries. They were immediately rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where one of them identified as Sagar Saren (31) was declared brought dead.

The other labourer identified as Sankar Haldar was shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment.

It is suspected that some sort of inflammable liquid residue was present in the tanker which came in contact with a spark while cutting the tanker using a gas cutter.