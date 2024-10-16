Sinthi: 3 held for snatching & buying stolen gold jewellery

Kolkata: Three persons, including a jewellery businessman, were arrested for snatching and buying stolen gold jewellery by the cops of Sinthi Police Station.



According to sources, during the Durga Puja days, three incidents of snatching were reported in Sinthi Police Station. During the probe, police checked the CCTV footage and identified one of the two snatchers. Later, from North Kolkata police picked up the accused. After interrogating him, cops came to know about the mastermind and the prime accused Gopal Sau of Marishdah in East Midnapore and he was picked up. After grilling the duo, police came to know that a jewellery business owner identified as Prakash Sau had bought the stolen gold jewellery from them.

The duo also told the cops that Prakash used to be in touch with such criminals through agents so that he can buy stolen gold at a lesser price. Later, Prakash was also arrested.