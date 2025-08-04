Sinthee area: One held for conspiring to rob businessman

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly planning a robbery which took place on Friday in Sinthee area.

According to sources, on Friday, a Sinthee-based garments’ merchant sent two employees—identified as Sujan Saha and Vikram Singh—to collect about Rs 35 lakh from a customer in Durganagar Colony. While returning with the money riding a motorcycle, two persons claiming themselves to be the cops intercepted the two-wheeler and asked them to show the bag. While checking, the duo allegedly took the money and fled. Immediately, Saha and Singh approached the Cossipore Police Station from where they were told to go to the Sinthee Police Station for jurisdictional issues. After lodging a complaint, cops started an investigation. During the probe, police suspect that the robbery might be some insider’s job.

Accordingly, Saha and Singh were questioned during which the police found several ambiguities in Singh’s statement. Later, Singh confessed that he had conspired to commit the robbery with his friends. On his way back, he asked his friends to rob the money. After arresting Singh, a raid was conducted at his home in Hooghly but police found nothing. Cops are searching for Singh’s friends who had fled with the money.