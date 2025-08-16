Singur: Nurse’s body sent to AIIMS Kalyani for autopsy

Kolkata: The body of a 24-year-old nurse, found dead at a private nursing home in Singur, Hooghly, was sent to AIIMS Kalyani early on Saturday for post-mortem after her family objected to the procedure being conducted at Kolkata Medical College.

The autopsy began at 10 am in the presence of a magistrate, with the entire process videographed. After completion in the afternoon, the body was taken to her village in Nandigram, East Midnapore, for the last rites. The body was initially taken to Serampore Walsh Hospital and later to Kolkata Medical College for autopsy. The family refused to permit the procedure at either place, demanding that it be done at a central hospital with videography and in the presence of a magistrate. Authorities at AIIMS Kalyani confirmed the necessary infrastructure, and the police shifted the body there on Saturday morning.

On the night of August 13, the nurse was found hanging from the ceiling of a room on the third floor of the facility. The incident came to light the following day. Her family filed a complaint that she had been sexually assaulted and murdered. The nursing home management denied the charge and said she had died by suicide. Police have already arrested the nursing home owner and the nurse’s boyfriend in connection with the case and awaiting autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.