Single-window platform for admission in UG in 2023-24: Notification

Kolkata: State Higher Education department brought out a gazette notification declaring a single-window platform for admission in undergraduate level in different colleges across the state from the academic



session 2023-24.

Different colleges have their own admission portals, hence, the students have to register on several such portals and pay seperate application fees for each college or university.

In such a system, students have to take admission in a particular college within a certain period of time despite the admission process in other colleges being on.

Considering the need for uniformity, transparency in the admission system in all colleges under the administrative control of the state Higher Education Department, the department has decided to use a centralised web based admission system.

However, colleges including autonomous, minority education institutes, training colleges and law colleges amongst others shall be kept out of the purview of the centralised admission system.