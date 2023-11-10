Single-window green crackers’ market inaugurated

Raiganj: The district administration and the Raiganj Municipality in a joint endeavour have started a temporary green crackers market in the premises of Raiganj Stadium of North Dinajpur district for Diwali.

Sandip Biswas, chairperson, Board of Administrators, Raiganj Municipality said: “With the help of the officials of district administration, we have opened a single window green crackers market in the premises of Raiganj Stadium. A total of 40 stalls maintaining proper distance from each other have been set up.

Traders have been directed to sell only green crackers. This temporary market will remain open till November 13. Sale of crackers outside this market will not be allowed.” Surendra Kumar Mina, District Magistrate said: “In order to avoid pollution and accidents, following the guideline of the state government, we have started a single window green crackers market in all blocks and municipality areas of our district.

Only green crackers will be sold there. The same green crackers market opened in the premises of Raiganj Stadium maintaining all safety protocols. In addition, police were directed to take stern measures against the sale of banned crackers during Diwali.”

Surendra Kumar Mina inaugurated the market on Thursday. Kingshuk Maity, SDO Raiganj, Sandip Biswas and representatives of different traders associations were present at the inauguration.