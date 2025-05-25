Singapore EDB, CII West Bengal State Council hold strategic dialogue in city

Kolkata: In a significant move to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) engaged in a strategic roundtable discussion with the CII West Bengal State Council in Kolkata.

The interactive session aimed at identifying and exploring new avenues for economic collaboration between Singapore and Bengal. The roundtable brought together business leaders and stakeholders from key sectors to discuss potential frameworks for long-term cooperation. EDB happens to be Singapore’s leading government agency for investment promotion and business development.

During the discussion, Manohar Khiatani, Special Advisor to the Chairman, EDB Singapore, shared the country’s economic transformation journey and highlighted its strategic advantages as a global business hub. Emphasis was placed on how Indian companies, particularly those from West Bengal, can leverage Singapore’s dynamic business environment to expand their international footprint. The EDB reiterated its commitment to supporting Indian enterprises by facilitating business development, market access and investment partnerships. The agency emphasised the pivotal role of such collaborations in fostering stronger economic integration between the two regions.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to maintain momentum through continued dialogue, joint initiatives and the identification of concrete projects that can deliver mutual benefits. This engagement marks an important step in strengthening economic ties and reflects the shared vision of Singapore and Bengal to build a resilient, future-ready economic partnership.