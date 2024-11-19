Since July 10, ‘Yatri Saathi’ helps over 5K registered drivers generate Rs 5 crore biz

Siliguri: The ‘Yatri Saathi’ Application (app) is becoming a new way of generating employment for unemployed people. Since its inception on July 10, the App has enabled 5,900 registered drivers to collectively generate a business of Rs 5 crore, a number expected to rise as the winter tourism season approaches.

The App was introduced to enhance convenience for locals and tourists while eliminating middlemen in cab bookings by the Siliguri Police Commissionerate in Siliguri. It offers both four-wheeler cab and motorbike services, ensuring safe, efficient and doorstep travel solutions. As of now, 24,000 people have downloaded the App, leading to the completion of over 37,000 rides.

“The App ensures passenger safety and provides a reliable source of income for drivers. Every driver’s details are recorded with the Police department and a dedicated control room with 15 personnel is monitoring the service.

Passengers can contact the control room if needed, ensuring added safety and reliability,” said Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) while talking to Millennium Post.

For many unemployed individuals, the App has become a lifeline. Biswaraj Singh, a motorbike service provider, shared his gratitude: “I am thankful to the police for introducing this service. I was unemployed and this App has given me a way to earn a living.” To prioritise passenger safety, all driver information is verified and monitored.

In case of emergencies or concerns, passengers can directly reach out to the police control room.

Dedicated booking zones have been established at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, Junction Bus Stand and Bagdogra Airport, enabling passengers to directly hire vehicles.

People can book vehicles through the application. With the fixed fares mentioned in the App, users are assured of a transparent pricing model.