Since inception: ‘Sebaashray’ provides free healthcare to 5,47,970 people

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday visited the ‘Sebaashray’ camp at Navaratna Seva Samiti amid thunderous applause from the people and beneficiaries of the unique initiative.

‘Sebaashray’ has seen unprecedented success as lakhs of people belonging to the unprivileged section of society have immensely benefited from it. About 5,47,970 individuals have received free, quality healthcare since inception.

On Tuesday alone, 34 health camps in Metiabruz served 9,433 people, Abhishek Banerjee said on his social media handle. On Tuesday, scores of people congregated outside Navaratna Seva Samiti to catch a glimpse of Banerjee. Many of the beneficiaries were seen shaking hands with Banerjee while many elderly citizens showered their blessings on the young and charismatic leader. Banerjee also interacted with the officials to take stock of the ongoing initiative.

TMC on its social media handle said that after Diamond Harbour and Falta, about 10 patients referred from the model camp at Bishnupur underwent completely free cataract surgeries at a private eye institute. After reshaping last-mile healthcare in Diamond Harbour, Falta, and Bishnupur, Sebaashray started delivering in Metiabruz a couple of days back, with the same intensity and purpose and promise.

An issued statement two days ago also highlighted several cases, including the cardiac surgery of the minor boy Altaf. Similarly, Neha Maji, diagnosed with motor neuron disease SMA Type 3, received an appointment with a paediatric neurologist at NIMHANS, Bengaluru on February 17.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress in a post on X also stated how about 10 patients have undergone cataract surgeries free of cost; thanks to the initiative of Banerjee.