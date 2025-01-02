Simplified academic interface to be launched for schools

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the launch of a new, simplified academic interface that will enable schools to submit all academic applications online.

The upgraded system, scheduled to go live on January 27, 2025, promises to deliver a far more user-friendly experience than the current interface. Notably, the new version will drastically reduce the volume of documents required to be uploaded, simplifying the application process for schools. The Council will soon upload a user manual for schools on its official website, providing guidance on navigating the new system. Schools were advised to note that the existing online interface will be unavailable for any new academic applications until January 26.

In addition to the interface update, WBCHSE has issued several notifications related to the upcoming higher secondary (HS) examination, 2025. These include the application process for candidates with special needs (CWSN), changes to the admit card distribution schedule and an extension for the submission of practical and project marks.As per the latest notification, CWSN may apply for assistance in the form of an amanuensis (writer), extra time, or both, for the upcoming HS examination. Heads of institutions or representatives of the candidate schools are required to submit specified documents to the concerned regional office of the Council to facilitate this process. Upon receipt and verification of the necessary paperwork, the regional office will issue a permission letter to the candidate. In another important update, the admit card and exam materials distribution camp has been rescheduled to February 7, instead of the previously scheduled date of February 19, as it coincided with the Madhyamik (Secondary) Examination.

The Council has also extended the deadline for the submission of practical and project marks for the HS examination. Schools must now submit these marks through the Council’s online portal by January 31.