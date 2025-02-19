SIM card racket involved in bank fraud busted, 3 arrested

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur police have uncovered a SIM card racket involved in bank fraud in association with the cyber crime police and have arrested three individuals — Bidyut Mehera from Harsura village under Tapan Police Station, Mehefuz Alam from Sihal under Banshihari police station and Apurba Talukdar from Banshihari. They were presented before the Balurghat court on Wednesday. According to police sources, the accused fraudulently obtained 164 SIM cards using fake documents and sold them to various individuals, who later used them for financial fraud. The investigation began after a complaint was registered on the National Cyber Crime Portal. Following the arrest, the court has granted three days of police custody for the accused.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Jayanta Majumdar stated: “The accused used forged documents to acquire 164 SIM cards, which were later linked to financial scams.

The National Cyber Crime Portal reported the case and the Kolkata Cyber Crime Wing informed the Balurghat Cyber Crime Police, leading to a joint investigation and subsequent arrests.” DSP Headquarters, Balurghat, Vikram Prasad, highlighted the growing trend of financial fraud using SIM cards acquired through fake documents.

He stated that further investigations are ongoing to track other individuals involved in this racket.

The police have also summoned representatives of mobile service providers to discuss stricter guidelines for issuing SIM cards and ensuring better cooperation with law enforcement.