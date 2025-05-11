SIM card fraud case: CBI raids multiple locations in South Dinajpur dist

BALURGHAT: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a series of raids across various locations in the Balurghat block of South Dinajpur district on Saturday in connection with a nationwide SIM card fraud case.

A major raid was conducted in Baddalpur village under the Bolla Gram Panchayat of Patiram Police Station. Sources reveal that before the CBI could arrive, the residents of the targeted house locked it and fled. One of the accused reportedly escaped with a laptop.

According to CBI sources, two brothers from the village, Bittu Das and Mintu Das, are believed to be involved in a widespread SIM card scam. The duo is allegedly connected to financial frauds involving transactions worth several lakhs across the country. Bittu Das had previously been arrested in February by Patiram Police and South Dinajpur Cyber Police while on his way home after his wedding. He was released on bail in April. On Saturday, the CBI revisited the same house. Finding it locked, officers broke in and conducted a search operation that lasted nearly four hours. Only a mobile phone was seized during the raid. The agency also raided several other houses in the village in search of the two brothers, but they remained untraceable. In a dramatic turn, one of the raided homes was reportedly hosting a wedding at the time, causing a stir in the village. Patiram Police Station’s officer in-charge, Satkar Sangbo, arrived at the scene following reports of the commotion. Simultaneously, CBI teams conducted additional raids in Batun under Patiram Police Station and Khanpur under Balurghat Police Station. However, CBI officials refrained from making any public statements regarding the operation.

Speaking on the matter, South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal confirmed the ongoing investigation, stating: “CBI is conducting operations in connection with the SIM card fraud case. One of the accused had already been arrested earlier.”