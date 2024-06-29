SIM box recovery case: Another person held

Siliguri: One more person was arrested in the SIM box recovery case in Fulbari. On Thursday night, the Detective department arrested a man named Abdul Kader from the Berubari area.



While interrogating him, police came to know that he used to exchange SIM cards between India and Bangladesh.

Sabbir Ali, the prime accused of the case was arrested on May 16, leading to the recovery of the SIM boxes by the Special Operation Group (SOG), Detective Department (DD) and Police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station at a store in Jatiyakali near the India-Bangladesh border.

There, they seized three SIM boxes with numerous slots, 93 SIM cards, technical gadgets, counterfeit voter and Aadhaar cards, licenses and other documents.

Police have confirmed that the owner of the store, Sabbir Ali, was running an illegal telephone exchange racket by using these SIM box machines, causing a loss of revenue to the department of Telecom.

Later, two more people were arrested in the case. With Abdul’s arrest a total of four persons have been arrested in the case so far. The accused was produced at Jalpaiguri

court on Friday.