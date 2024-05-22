SIM box recovery case: 2 more held

Siliguri: Two more people were arrested in the SIM box recovery case in Fulbari. On Tuesday night, the Detective department arrested a man named Dayal Roy from Pati Colony area and another man named Raju Roy from East Dhantala area of Fulbari.



While interrogating both of them, police came to know that Dawal had a business of SIM cards and that he supplied SIM cards to Sabbir Ali, the prime accused in the case. Raju transferred money to Sabbir from Bangladesh. He used to directly take the money from Bangladeshi people and then give a share to Sabbir. They used to contact Bangladesh with these SIM boxes. A few people were keeping surveillance on Sabbir’s activity via Raju. Police also said that Sabbir used to make fake Indian Aadhaar and voter cards and driving licenses, for Bangladeshi nationals.

Ali was arrested on May 16, leading to the recovery of the SIM boxes by the Special Operation Group (SOG), Detective Department (DD) and Police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station at a store in Jatiyakali near the India-Bangladesh border. There, they seized three SIM boxes with numerous slots, 93 SIM cards, technical gadgets, counterfeit voter and Aadhaar cards, licenses and other documents. Police have confirmed that the owner of the store, Sabbir Ali, was running an illegal telephone exchange racket by using these SIM box machines, causing a loss of revenue to the department of Telecom.

Both the accused were produced at Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday. Further investigation is ongoing.