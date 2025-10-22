‘Silper Samadhan’ camps across Bengal from Nov 10

Kolkata: The state government will hold a statewide outreach programme, Silper Samadhan (Solution to Industry), across all block headquarters and municipalities between November 10 and 28 to promote awareness and enrolment in various schemes of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department.

Around 600 camps will be organised during this period, each operating for six days excluding Sundays.

The initiative aims to facilitate access to state government schemes and provide on-the-spot solutions to issues faced by entrepreneurs and artisans.

In March 2024, the MSME department notified four new schemes—the Scheme of Death Benefit for Weavers & Artisans of West Bengal, the West Bengal Handloom and Khadi Weavers Financial Benefit Scheme 2024, the West Bengal Artisans Financial Benefit Scheme 2024 and the West Bengal Bhabishyat Credit Card Interest Subsidy Scheme.

“We will seek applications and accordingly take measures for disbursement of benefits to the applicants after scanning the same,” said a MSME department official.

The camps will also focus on all bankable schemes of the state government, with officials from various

banks present to assist participants.

Departments such as Backwards Classes Welfare, Minority Affairs, Horticulture, Panchayats and Rural Development, Technical Education, Food Processing and Agriculture will also take part, as they run several programmes involving credit or subsidy support.

Common people can approach the camps to resolve delays in receiving assistance under different schemes, the official said. Udyam and GeM registrations will also be taken up on-site.

Interested persons will be able to submit applications for new enterprises or self-employment ventures and pursue pending permissions, such as building plans or fire safety clearances.

This will be the third consecutive year the state is organising Silper Samadhan to mark MSME month.