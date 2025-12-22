Siliguri’s Titas Chanda receives ICTP Prize

Siliguri: In a moment of pride for Siliguri and the academic community of Bengal, Titas Chanda, a resident of Rabindra Nagar, Siliguri, has been honoured with the prestigious International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) Prize for his outstanding contributions to quantum information science and quantum many-body physics.

Chanda, currently serving as an Assistant Professor at IIT Madras, has been recognised for his exceptional research that has contributed to a deeper understanding of quantum science.

Chanda began his academic journey in Siliguri, studying at Baradakanta High School. He ranked third in the district in the Madhyamik examination in 2006, followed by securing the sixth position on the state merit list in the Higher Secondary examination in 2008. He graduated with a degree in Physics from Jadavpur University before pursuing postgraduate studies and a PhD in Physics from the Harish-Chandra Research Institute in Hyderabad. After completing his doctoral research, Chanda moved abroad and earned postdoctoral experience in quantum mechanics in Poland and Italy. He returned to India in 2021 to join IIT Indore as an Assistant Professor and later moved to IIT Madras, where he continues to pursue his research.

His father, Tamal Chanda, former headmaster of Baradakanta High School and a Physics teacher himself, expressed immense pride. “My son was hardworking from childhood. His success has made us proud. As a Physics teacher, I understand the importance of his research. We are very happy,” he said.

Sources close to the researcher said: “Dr Chanda is currently working on advancing computer-based technical processes using quantum physics theories. He strongly believes that quantum physics will pave the way for more efficient computing systems and significantly enhance technological applications in the future.”