‘Siliguri’s Regulated Market to get thermocol treatment plant’

Siliguri: To tackle environmental pollution and promote sustainable waste disposal practices, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is going to set up a thermocol treatment plant at Regulated Market, the largest wholesale market in North Bengal, following in the footsteps of Kolkata.

The initiative, aimed at reducing the environmental impact of non-biodegradable thermocol, will begin with a pilot project at the market where the bulk of thermocol waste is generated. The project, estimated to cost Rs 60 lakh, will be funded under the 15th Finance Commission grant.

On Monday, a meeting was held at the SMC office to outline and discuss the project’s framework. The meeting was attended by Mayor Gautam Deb, members of the Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), representatives of the Regulated Market, and other local traders.

The Mayor stated that a delegation from Siliguri had recently visited Kolkata to study their thermocol waste management process. “We have taken cues from Kolkata’s successful model and are now tailoring it to suit Siliguri’s needs. A comprehensive presentation was shared during today’s meeting to lay the groundwork for implementation,” he said.

The majority of the city’s thermocol waste — approximately 200 to 250 kilograms daily — originates from the Regulated Market. The processing unit will be equipped with a machine capable of handling up to 500 kg of thermocol waste per day.

MMIC member Manik Dey, who is in charge of the Conservancy department, said: “Thermocol from across the city will be collected and processed at a dedicated facility.

A joint inspection will be carried out soon to finalise the location for this centre inside the market.” A Detailed Project Report (DPR) covering all aspects, including thermocol processing, sanitation, and safety upgrades, will be prepared jointly by the Public Works department, the SMC and the Agriculture Marketing department. Discussions have also been held with minister Becharam Manna to align the initiative with broader state-level goals.