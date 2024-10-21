Siliguri’s fireworks fair commences

Siliguri: The ‘Siliguri Fireworks Mela’ opened at Kawakhali ground in Siliguri on Monday. Organised by the Darjeeling district administration, the fair exclusively features green firecrackers, adhering to environmental guidelines.

The fair, which will run till November 1, hosts 50 stalls, set up by traders from across Siliguri and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area. This initiative is part of a concerted effort by local authorities to promote the sale of eco-friendly firecrackers. Babla Roy, chairman of the Sara Bangla Atasbazi Unnayan Samity after inaugurating the fair, said: “Traders have brought a wide range of green crackers from outside, providing customers with different options. More such fairs have taken place in different areas of the state.”

To ensure the quality and safety of the firecrackers, strict guidelines have been implemented. Traders had to apply online for permits and were only granted stall space after complying with all administrative requirements. Most of the green firecrackers which will be sold at the fair were sourced from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, while others were brought in from Kolkata, sources said.

The Baji Bazar was established last year following requests from traders to create a centralised marketplace for high-quality, eco-friendly firecrackers. The move also aims to curb the sale of illegal and spurious fireworks, a recurring issue during the festival season.

While last year’s fair lasted for 16 days, this year’s edition has been shortened to 12 days, starting slightly later due to the virtual programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Sunday.