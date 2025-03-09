Siliguri’s drinking water proj: Phase-2 to begin on March 21

Siliguri: The second phase of the mega drinking water project in Siliguri is set to kick off on March 21, with Mayor Gautam Deb scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the project at Fulbari.

The second phase will focus on the construction of a large water storage pond next to the existing one in Fulbari. The water will be sourced from Gajoldoba, treated at the Fulbari Treatment Plant and then distributed across the city through an extensive pipeline network.

Mayor Gautam Deb highlighted the transformative impact the project will have on the city’s water supply. He stated: “Once the entire mega drinking water project is completed, all tubewells and wells installed in people’s houses and standposts for water supply will be removed. Drinking water will be supplied door-to-door, ensuring access to all residents without the need for illegal water sources.”

He further explained that currently, due to the insufficient supply of water to some wards, many residents rely on tubewells, wells and even illegal borings to meet their water needs. However, with the new system in place, the SMC aims to eliminate these alternative water sources and provide a centralised water supply.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 520 crore, with an additional Rs 76 crore allocated specifically for the installation of pipelines across all 47 wards. This includes laying new pipelines to ensure a steady, direct water supply to every household.

Addressing concerns raised by residents in the recent “Talk to Mayor” programme on Saturday, Deb assured that the work being carried out by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation will be completed by 2026.

The SMC has already constructed an alternative intake tank and the first phase of the project is underway, with 12 kilometres of pipeline already completed and the work for 28 kilometres is ongoing.