‘Siliguri’s Burdwan Road flyover set to be completed by June 2025’

Siliguri: After years of delays and multiple problems, the much-awaited flyover on Burdwan Road in Siliguri is now on track for completion by June this year. The announcement was made by Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, following a recent meeting with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation, Public Health Engineering (PHE) and other stakeholders. The flyover project, which has been under construction for nearly seven years, faced multiple setbacks, including issues related to Railways, funding and coordination with contractors. Originally slated for completion two years ago, the project saw work halted for extended periods, further complicating progress.

“The flyover work is almost complete and while it is expected to be finished by April, due to the scale of the project, we anticipate the inauguration by June this year,” said Mayor Gautam Deb.

The total cost of constructing the flyover and its accompanying service road exceeds Rs 90 crore.

While the construction of the service road is nearly complete, the entire project was delayed due to various factors, including controversies and delays with Railway cooperation. The flyover will span 4.6 kilometers, along with the service road, which will help ease traffic congestion along this crucial route. In addition to the flyover, the city is also planning improvements in public facilities. Discussions are underway to construct public toilets near the Mahananda riverbank, and five new deep tubewells will be built in various wards, including Ward 27.