Siliguri: Youth tests positive for dengue

Siliguri: A 30-year-old resident of S P Mukherjee Road in Ward 9 in Siliguri has tested positive for dengue. Despite various preventive measures, including garbage removal and awareness campaigns, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area has reported a total of 40 dengue positive cases since January, with one minor death.

The youth was diagnosed with dengue after several days of fever. His reports came positive on August 16. He is currently receiving treatment at home. Dulal Dutta, Member-Mayor-In-Council of Health and Water, said: “The youth is recovering speedily. The dengue situation is currently under control as we have started taking precautionary measures from the beginning of the year.”

“Health workers are actively monitoring residents, ensuring that stagnant water is not left standing in homes, which could breed mosquitoes. Additionally, property owners have been instructed to clear vacant plots and construction sites to reduce potential mosquito breeding grounds,” he further added.