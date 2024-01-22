MillenniumPost
Siliguri: Youth held for rape attempt

BY MPost22 Jan 2024 6:25 PM GMT

Siliguri: A youth was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 13-year-old minor in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Dilip Das (27). The minor’s house was empty on

Sunday night when the accused entered and allegedly tried to rape her. When the girl started screaming, her parents came out from a neighbour’s house and the accused fled. Police arrested the accused after her parents filed a written complaint. He was produced at Siliguri Court on Monday.

