Siliguri: Youth held for ‘physically assaulting minor’

Siliguri: A 30-year-old youth was accused of allegedly physically assaulting a 12-year-old minor in Siliguri on Shivratri night. Based on the complaint by the minor’s family, the police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrested the accused.



The incident took place in the West Dhantala area under New Jalpaiguri Police Station. The accused has been identified as Madhav Bairagi.

According to the sources, on Friday night, when Shivratri Puja was going on, the youth who was a neighbour of the minor, physically assaulted the minor on a street where lights were low. That time, some passerby noticed them and rushed to the girl and the accused fled.

Later, on Sunday the family of the minor lodged a written complaint with the police and police arrested him from the West Dhantala area.

The accused was produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Monday. The police have started investigating the whole incident.