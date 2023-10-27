Siliguri youth gets selected in India’s T-20 World Cup team for hearing impaired

Siliguri: The childhood dream of wearing the Indian jersey of cricket is finally about to come true for a deaf and dumb youth of Siliguri. Munna Sarkar (27 years), a resident of Binay More in Siliguri has been selected in the Indian cricket team for T-20 World Cup for the hearing impaired which is to be held in Qatar from December 1 to 12 this year.



Sports loving people congratulate him for his success. He is supposed to go to Kolkata for the process on November 14.

Munna’s father is a security guard and his mother is a cook. “The boy has overcome his physical barrier to reach this place. Our financial condition is poor. Now he is our hope. I want him to bring the country the World Cup. So that the whole world knows him by his name. My blessings are with him,” said Jharna Sarkar, Munna’s mother.

Since childhood, he used to walk around with a bat and ball. He started taking cricket coaching from the age of 5 years. But in 2002 Munna lost hearing and speaking power due to a terrible illness. However, he continued practising the game.

Munna’s mother arranged money for his match. He played in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other places. For which his mother arranged money. Munna himself used to earn some money by playing tennis.

However, his dream was to play in the big team. So he signed with the Siliguri Cricket League. There too, his all-round performance grabbed everyone’s attention. Then he went to Kolkata and played in the second division club. From there, the wheel of his fortune turned.

Thereafter, he got a chance in the Bengal team of the deaf. In 2019, he played in Bangladesh as a part of the Bengal team. And now, he got a chance in the Indian team. Munna studied civil engineering at Siliguri Polytechnic College till the second year but was forced to drop it for his game. His mother wanted his son to be a cricketer. Accordingly, he continued his cricket practice.