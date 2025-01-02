Siliguri: Woman, son found dead; daughter, husband hospitalised

Siliguri: A woman and her son were found dead while her daughter was found in an unconscious state at a house in E-Block of Uttarayan Township in Siliguri. Meanwhile, after receiving the news, the woman’s husband suffered a cardiac arrest and both — her daughter and husband — are undergoing treatment at a nursing home here.

The deceased have been identified as Tithi Das (38) and her son Tejas (8). According to preliminary reports, Tithi, her daughter Tejal (19), her son Tejas and her nephew Tanmay Sarkar ordered food from outside and had dinner on Wednesday while Tithi’s husband, Sujit Kumar Das, was out for work.

Later, Tithi slept with her daughter and son in the same room, while Tanmay slept in another room.

The next morning, Tejal somehow opened the door of the room and called Tanmay and became unconscious. Tanmay immediately rushed them to the nursing home in Matigara where doctors declared Tithi and Tejas brought dead.

Police from Uttarayan Township outpost arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported. Preliminary investigations suggest that the deaths may have been caused by suffocation due to coal smoke. A pot of burning coal and a running room heater were found in their room, which might have led to asphyxiation.

Meanwhile, Tithi’s husband, who arrived at the scene upon learning about the tragedy, suffered a cardiac arrest after hearing about his wife’s and son’s deaths.

House helper Sumanti Munda stated that she saw a pillow in the washroom. “When I came to the house on Thursday morning, no one was there. I saw a wet pillow in the washroom. Later, I found out about the incident,” she added. C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police, said: “A case has

been registered.

The actual cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem.” The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.