Siliguri woman secures 1st rank in WBCS exams

Siliguri: Siliguri’s Srija Namosharma secured the first rank in the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) examination, bringing pride to the city and the entire North Bengal region. A resident of Deshbandhupara, she is 26 years old.



The daughter of late Babul Namosharma, a former police personnel, she opted to join the police cadre after topping the state-level examination.

Her decision reflects a long-cherished dream inspired by her father, who was widely known as an honest and dedicated police officer. Her journey, however, was marked by severe personal and financial challenges. In 2018, her father suffered kidney failure, leading to prolonged treatment and acute financial hardship for the family. Continuing regular studies became difficult, let alone enrolling in private coaching. In November 2023, her father passed away, dealing Srija a heavy emotional blow. Despite the loss, she appeared for the WBCS examination, holding firmly onto her dream. Calling her achievement an “added blessing,” Srija said, “My only regret is that my father could not live to see me in a police uniform.”

She completed her higher secondary education from Siliguri Girls’ High School and went on to earn her graduation and post-graduation degrees from Kalyani University. During 2023–24, she appeared in seven state and central competitive examinations and cleared all of them.