Siliguri: Woman gang-raped; one of 6 accused held

Days after a minor girl was murdered in Siliguri, another case of rape has come to the fore in which a young woman was allegedly gang-raped by six youths.

The police have arrested one youth among the accused. The incident took place on August 15 near a tea garden in Bagdogra Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Toppo, a resident of Hanshkhoya in Bagdogra. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

The victim confided about the heinous incident on Tuesday following which a complaint was lodged.

According to the victim’s family, on August 15, the accused, who was known to the woman, lured

her in the name of providing work at a tea garden and took her to a deserted area where he forcibly made her drink alcohol and called two friends, and the three youths allegedly

raped her.

Later, three more youths came to the spot and allegedly raped the woman. The next day, the woman somehow managed to flee from the area.

In trauma, the woman did not say but after about 15 days, she finally narrated the incident to her family members. A complaint was lodged at the Bagdogra Police Station on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint, police immediately swung into action and arrested

Nitin. A man hunt is on for the others.

The accused was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Wednesday. The victim’s family has demanded stringent punishment for the accused.