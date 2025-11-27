Siliguri: Woman dies after ‘medicine overdose’

Siliguri: A woman has allegedly died from a medicine overdose after a pharmacy employee reportedly provided incorrect instructions on how the medication should be taken. The family of the deceased has lodged a written complaint at Siliguri Police Station against the employee and the pharmacy, demanding strict action.

The victim, Mampi Saha (34 years), a resident of Majumder Colony in Siliguri, was suffering from a skin infection for a long time. She visited a doctor, who prescribed Methotrexate-10 mg and Methotrexate-15 mg, to be taken once a week.

According to the family, when they went to a pharmacy near the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) office to purchase the medicines, an employee identified as Subrata Sarkar allegedly advised them that the medicines should be taken twice daily, instead of the weekly dosage specified by the doctor.

Trusting the pharmacy’s instructions, Mampi began taking the medicines from November 11.

By November 20, her health deteriorated sharply. She was rushed to the Siliguri District Hospital, where doctors informed the family that her condition was caused by severe methotrexate overdose. She was admitted for treatment and later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) as her condition worsened. Despite medical efforts, she passed away on November 24. Following her death, the family lodged a complaint at the Siliguri Police Station on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Amit Saha, the victim’s brother said: “When I asked the pharmacy about the mistake, they showed no concern. We want strict punishment for the employee and the pharmacy. My sister has a one-year-old daughter and we demand compensation for her.”

Meanwhile, Divakar Debnath, the owner of the pharmacy said: “I do not know about the issue; however, I need to check it from my end first.”

Police have begun an investigation into the incident. Authorities are verifying the family’s claims and the pharmacy’s role in the alleged misinformation that led to the fatal overdose.