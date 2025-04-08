Siliguri: Woman crushed under gas tanker wheels

Siliguri: Tension gripped Jatiakali area in Fulbari on Tuesday after a woman was killed in a road accident involving a gas tanker. The incident, which occurred in front of Fulbari High School, sparked intense protests from local residents, turning the area into a battleground.

The deceased has been identified as Karuna Sharma (35 years), resident of Champasari.

According to reports, Sharma and another woman from Champasari, Siliguri, were travelling on a scooty to visit a cancer patient at a nursing home in Fulbari when the accident occurred. Sharma was crushed under the rear wheels of a gas tanker, leading to her immediate death. The other woman sustained injuries and was rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The accident led to an eruption of public anger, with a large crowd gathering at the scene to protest what they described as repeated negligence by the authorities. They allegedly pelted stones at the gas tanker. Police from New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrived at the spot and had to resort to lathi charges to disperse the agitated crowd and restore normalcy.

Eyewitnesses expressed deep frustration over the recurring accidents in the area. “This place has become an accident-prone zone. We have raised the issue several times but nothing has changed,” said Abhishek Roy, a protestor.

Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “The situation is now under control. The vehicle and its driver have been taken into custody. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”