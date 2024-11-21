Siliguri: Water supply to be suspended for 2 days for intake tank installation

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced a two-day suspension of drinking water supply on November 22 and 23 to facilitate the installation of a newly-built alternative intake tank at Fulbari. Constructed at a cost of Rs 6.9 crore, the tank is a crucial addition to Siliguri’s water supply infrastructure.

The new tank will be connected to the existing intake tank to make it fully operational which needs two days.

To minimise the inconvenience caused by the suspension, SMC has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure residents have access to water. A fleet of water tankers and packaged water will be distributed across all 47 wards of the city.

25 tankers, each with a capacity of 3,000 liters, will rotate across the wards. 5 tanks of Public Health Engineering (PHE) with 5,000-litre capacity each will also serve the community.

35 tankers with 2,000-liter capacity each will also rotate in wards. One lakh water pouches will be distributed daily during the two-day disruption.

The need for an alternative intake tank became urgent as silt accumulation in the Teesta River and the existing tank at Fulbari made regular cleaning and maintenance nearly impossible. The Mayor stated that this installation would not only resolve current challenges but also prepare the infrastructure for further upgrades.

“With the new tank in place, the pond will be ready within a few months, ensuring a more reliable water supply for Siliguri residents,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor also announced progress on the second phase of the mega drinking water project. “The work order for this project will be issued soon. Agency has been booked,” said Ded. “We are also planning to set up a third mega drinking water project at Baikunthapur forest area,” Deb added.