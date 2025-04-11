Siliguri: Two women found hanging in separate locations

Siliguri: Two women were found hanging in separate locations in Siliguri on Friday morning. In the East Dhantala area of Fulbari No. II Gram Panchayat, 32-year-old Pinki Roy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home. Her 10-year-old child spotted the hanging body. He had gone to bed with his mother the previous night.

According to family sources, Pinki had dinner and went to bed as usual. The following morning, the child found her hanging and alerted the neighbours. Police from New Jalpaiguri Police Station recovered the body and sent it to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy. Employed at a car showroom, Pinki had been married for 11 years to a man working in an iron grill factory. Family members are unable to explain the reason behind the suspected suicide.

In a separate incident in Deoyanvita, Buraganj in Kharibari, 55-year-old Sandhyarani Bala was found hanging in the cowshed adjacent to her home. Her husband, with whom she lived alone, spotted her body early Friday morning. Their sons, who live elsewhere for work, were immediately informed.