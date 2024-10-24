Siliguri: Two injured as fire breaks out in house, investigation begins

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out late Tuesday night in Madhya Shanti Nagar area of Ward 36 in Siliguri. Two members of the family were injured in the incident. Both have been admitted to Siliguri District Hospital. The injured have been identified as Maya Barman and her daughter Priyanka Barman.

According to sources, Maya and her husband Tinku Barman reside in the house with their daughter, on rent. The fire originated in the residential building allegedly from petrol that was being illegally stored on the premises.

Tinku stated that he had stored the petrol for his motorbike. Probably, the fire caught on from the petrol. Locals immediately sprang into action, attempting to control the fire before the arrival of the fire engines. Two fire engines arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and successfully brought the blaze under control. Despite their efforts, several household items were completely destroyed in the fire.

Ranjan Shill Sharma, Councillor of Ward 36 arrived at the spot. “The police have begun an investigation to determine why petrol was being stored in a residential building,” said Sharma.