Siliguri: Two held for beating up man

Siliguri: Two people were arrested for allegedly beating up a man in Siliguri last Sunday near Junction area in Ward 10. The accused have been identified as Arun Sahani and Ravi Sahni, residents of Siliguri. The injured has been identified as Jiten Prasad.



However, Krishna Sahani, prime accused in the case, is still absconding.

According to Jiten’s family, on Sunday, when Jiten was returning home from work, he was ambushed with sticks, knives and batons by Krishna Sahani and his associates, resulting in severe injuries.

They added that Krishna Sahni and his gang perpetrated the assault to assert their dominance and control in the area. Jiten was critically injured and rushed to a private hospital at Burdwan Road. He is undergoing treatment there.

Both the accused were sent to Siliguri Court on Wednesday.