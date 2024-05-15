Siliguri: Two dead, 26 hurt after pickup van turns turtle

Siliguri: A pickup van overturned on National Highway 31 near Goaltuli More in Phansidewa block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, resulting in two deaths and leaving 26 others injured.



According to local sources, on Wednesday, several families from the Helagach area were en route to Bihar in a pickup van to attend a marriage ceremony. While attempting to overtake a truck, the pickup van lost control and overturned.

Phansidewa Police Station responded promptly and dispatched the injured to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Tragically, two of the injured passengers succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining are receiving

medical treatment.

A probe is underway with Phansidewa PS leading it. Following the accident, traffic was temporarily halted.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Dev and Mahakuma Parishad president, Arun Ghosh visited the medical college to oversee treatment facilities.